Sarah Russell Gallman Jeter COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Sarah Russell Gallman Jeter will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m. (viewing 12:00 noon) at Open Door Christian Ministries, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Born on November 27, 1950, in Union, SC, to the late William E. Jeter, Jr., and Lois Lucille Brown Jeter, Ms. Jeter attended Sims High School in Union, SC, and then the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC. She also received her cosmetology license from the Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology. Early in her career, Ms. Jeter worked as a paralegalin private practice and public servicein various law offices in Columbia and surrounding areas, to include the South Carolina Office of the Attorney General and the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission. Ms. Jeter also served more than twenty years on the administrative staff of schools in Richland County School District One. Surviving are: her son, Nicholas T. (Michele) Gallman; grandson, Darius T. Gallman; granddaughter, Summer T. Gallman; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

