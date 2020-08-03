1/1
Sarah Sharpe
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Howard Sharpe COLUMBIA - Sarah Howard Sharpe, 92, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Heritage at Lowman Home where she received loving care for seven years. Mrs. Sharpe was born in Columbia on November 21, 1927 to the late Alonzo and Minnie Howard. She loved her family, church and Southern gospel music. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit and beautiful smile. Mrs. Sharpe is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Sherman (Glenn); brother, A. B. Howard; granddaughter, Stephanie Pittman (Marcus); great-grandchildren, Christopher Pittman, Heather Pittman; great-great-grandson, Stephen Pittman; step-children, Margaret Sharpe, Frances Scott and Jack Sharpe (Meredith). She was preceded by her husband, Arthur C. Sharpe; sister, Ruth Brown; step-children, Pearl Nates, Ruth Kind, Susie Bass, Katherine Jacob, Mary Williams, Arthur D. Sharpe, and Carlisle Sharpe. A family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 9:00AM on Monday, August 3, 2020. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Heritage at Lowman and Lutheran Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Columbia Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1213 Hazelwood Road, Columbia, SC or The Heritage at Lowman Home, 201 Fortress Drive, Chapin, SC. Online register at Barr-Price.com Barr-Price Funeral Home 803-356-4411

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved