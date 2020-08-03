Sarah Howard Sharpe COLUMBIA - Sarah Howard Sharpe, 92, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Heritage at Lowman Home where she received loving care for seven years. Mrs. Sharpe was born in Columbia on November 21, 1927 to the late Alonzo and Minnie Howard. She loved her family, church and Southern gospel music. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit and beautiful smile. Mrs. Sharpe is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Sherman (Glenn); brother, A. B. Howard; granddaughter, Stephanie Pittman (Marcus); great-grandchildren, Christopher Pittman, Heather Pittman; great-great-grandson, Stephen Pittman; step-children, Margaret Sharpe, Frances Scott and Jack Sharpe (Meredith). She was preceded by her husband, Arthur C. Sharpe; sister, Ruth Brown; step-children, Pearl Nates, Ruth Kind, Susie Bass, Katherine Jacob, Mary Williams, Arthur D. Sharpe, and Carlisle Sharpe. A family graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at 9:00AM on Monday, August 3, 2020. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Heritage at Lowman and Lutheran Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Columbia Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1213 Hazelwood Road, Columbia, SC or The Heritage at Lowman Home, 201 Fortress Drive, Chapin, SC. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Barr-Price Funeral Home 803-356-4411