Sarah Ellen Williams LEXINGTON - Funeral services for Sarah Ellen Williams will be held 2PM Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Historic Liberty Hill AME Church 2310 Liberty Hill Road Summerton, SC, with interment to follow at the Historic Liberty Hill Church Cemetery. The public may view from 1PM until the hour of service. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday, April 5, 2019, at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia and the public may view from 12-8PM Friday at the Chapel. Sarah Ellen Williams was born in Summerton, SC, the daughter of the late Hazel Romeo Ragin and Zelia Lula Jones Ragin and was a graduate of Manning Training School in the Class of 1951. In addition to her parents, she was an original signer of the Briggs v. Elliott petition, which led to the Briggs v. Elliott lawsuit encompassed in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision. Surviving are three daughters: Andrietta Ragin Sims, Diane Ellen Williams, and Darlene Xina (Tim) Goering; three grandchildren: Kendall Tyler Calyen, Kendra Zelia Sims, and Tyler Zachary Goering; a sister, Leversa Johnson; a brother Andrew Lee (Khalilah) Ragin; and other relatives. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2019