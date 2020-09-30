Sarah Wilson Hendrix
November 13, 1941 - September 28, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A graveside service for Sarah Wilson Hendrix, 78, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel.
Ms. Hendrix died Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Clarence Wilson and Mary Elizabeth Rafter Wilson. A 1959 graduate of Olympia High School, she worked for the South Carolina Department of Mental Health and retired after 38 years. She was an avid Gamecock fan, a member of Gamecock Club, and loved women's basketball. Ms. Hendrix was a member of the State Employees Association and We Are Olympia. She was a lifelong active member of Whaley Street United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her daughter, Jennifer Hendrix Rucker (Mike) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Jessica Rucker, Stephanie Hendrix, and Michael J. "Jamie" Hendrix, Jr.; and one great-grandchild, Emilia "Mia" Hendrix.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Michael J. Hendrix, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whaley Street United Methodist Church, 517 Whaley St, Columbia, SC 29201.
