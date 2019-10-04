Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saundra Blumberg "Sandy" Hertz. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Graveside service 4:00 PM Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery Shiva 7:00 PM Hertz residence Send Flowers Obituary

Saundra "Sandy" Blumberg Hertz COLUMBIA Saundra "Sandy" Blumberg Hertz, 81, of Columbia, died Thursday, October 3, 2019. A daughter of the late Leon and Rose Blumberg, she was married to Edward H. Hertz for 59 years. Sandy was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Her quick wit and dry sense of humor always kept everyone laughing; friends, family, caretakers and random strangers. She loved volunteering and over the years spent many hours giving her time to Richland Memorial Hospital, Meals on Wheels and Tree of Life Temple. She never turned down an invitation to eat out and at one point turned her love of food into a column as a food critic. Sandy loved her family the most followed by dogs, anything with butterflies and her collection of bells; she was also a heck of a crossword puzzle'ist. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Lauren Wilson (Randy), Laina Hertz, Dena Hertz-Wessinger (Ricky); grandchildren, Jayme Wilson (Brandon Chambers), Meadow Wessinger, Jasper Wessinger; great-granddaughter, Jemma Chambers, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Marilyn Freed. A graveside service will be held at 4 o'clock, Sunday, October 6th, at Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery with Rabbi Sabine Meyer and Rabbi Sanford T. Marcus officiating. The family will greet friends at the graveside following the service. Shiva will follow at 7:00 pm at the Hertz residence. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to the Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210, The Temple Choir, Tree of Life Synagogue, 6719 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206 or the . Memories and condolences may be shared at

Saundra "Sandy" Blumberg Hertz COLUMBIA Saundra "Sandy" Blumberg Hertz, 81, of Columbia, died Thursday, October 3, 2019. A daughter of the late Leon and Rose Blumberg, she was married to Edward H. Hertz for 59 years. Sandy was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Her quick wit and dry sense of humor always kept everyone laughing; friends, family, caretakers and random strangers. She loved volunteering and over the years spent many hours giving her time to Richland Memorial Hospital, Meals on Wheels and Tree of Life Temple. She never turned down an invitation to eat out and at one point turned her love of food into a column as a food critic. Sandy loved her family the most followed by dogs, anything with butterflies and her collection of bells; she was also a heck of a crossword puzzle'ist. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Lauren Wilson (Randy), Laina Hertz, Dena Hertz-Wessinger (Ricky); grandchildren, Jayme Wilson (Brandon Chambers), Meadow Wessinger, Jasper Wessinger; great-granddaughter, Jemma Chambers, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Marilyn Freed. A graveside service will be held at 4 o'clock, Sunday, October 6th, at Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery with Rabbi Sabine Meyer and Rabbi Sanford T. Marcus officiating. The family will greet friends at the graveside following the service. Shiva will follow at 7:00 pm at the Hertz residence. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to the Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29210, The Temple Choir, Tree of Life Synagogue, 6719 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC 29206 or the . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations