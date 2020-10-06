Savithri Joan Marian Fernando Culbertson
October 2, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - A Memorial Mass for Savithri Joan Marian Fernando Culbertson, 71, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Devine Street, Columbia, S.C. with burial in the church memorial gardens. There will be a Memorial Service at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020. The service will include light refreshments, fellowship, prayer and time for individuals to come forward and share their memories of Savi.
Mrs. Culbertson died Friday, October 2, 2020. Born in Sri Lanka, she was a daughter of the late Gerald Victor Fernando and Daisy Philamena Fernando.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Culbertson; daughters, Maria Rose Culbertson of New York City and Nathasha Westcott of Greenville, S.C., and son-in-law Patrick Westcott, of Greenville, S.C.; sister Nilmani Senevirate of Columbia, S.C., brother Sunil Fernando of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Savi was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and sister and will always be remembered for her beautiful smile.
Savi attended school at Good Shepherd Convent in Kandy, Sri Lanka, followed by completion of her formal education at Good Shepherd Montessori Training Center in Colombo, Sri Lanka. After her formal training, Savi immigrated to the United States where she served as a well-loved pre-school Montessori teacher in Ohio and South Carolina.
Savi was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Columbia for many years. She loved Jesus with all her heart and served Him for many years as a fruit of multiple outpourings of the Holy Spirit in both the Catholic Church and in multiple Revivals among her beloved non-Catholic brothers and sisters. She served the Lord and shared the Good News of Jesus on mission trips to Rwanda, Ghana and Turkey. Savi loved pilgrimages and went on trips to the Holy Land, Medjugorje, Rome, and Kerela, India. She had a heart for the reunion of all Christians and had many friends among evangelicals, Pentecostals, traditional streams of Christianity, and all walks of life in between.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.