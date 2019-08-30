Saylor Ann Robinson (2018 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saylor Ann Robinson.
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
North United Methodist Church
Salley Road
North, SC
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
North United Methodist Church
Salley Road
North, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Saylor Ann Robinson NORTH - Saylor Ann Robinson passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Saylor Ann was born Thursday, April 12, 2018. During her 16 months on earth, she touched so any lives and was loved so deeply by her family and friends. She was full of life and beauty and always had a smile on her face. Saylor is the daughter of William and Stephanie Robinson and was survived by her big sister, Laeklyn. Her paternal grandparents are Terrilynn Robinson of St. Matthews and Billy and Trudy Robinson of North. Maternal grandparents are Wally and Sharon Sweatman of Bowman. In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have you support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Wally Sweatman, Jr., James (Flop) Sweatman, Jacob Robinson and Brodie Cook. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 5:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Richard Toy. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at North United Methodist Church, Salley Road, North, SC. Burial following the service in Penn Branch Cemetery.
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.