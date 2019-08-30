Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saylor Ann Robinson. View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM North United Methodist Church Salley Road North , SC View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 5:00 PM North United Methodist Church Salley Road North , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Saylor Ann Robinson NORTH - Saylor Ann Robinson passed away peacefully in the arms of her parents on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Saylor Ann was born Thursday, April 12, 2018. During her 16 months on earth, she touched so any lives and was loved so deeply by her family and friends. She was full of life and beauty and always had a smile on her face. Saylor is the daughter of William and Stephanie Robinson and was survived by her big sister, Laeklyn. Her paternal grandparents are Terrilynn Robinson of St. Matthews and Billy and Trudy Robinson of North. Maternal grandparents are Wally and Sharon Sweatman of Bowman. In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have you support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Wally Sweatman, Jr., James (Flop) Sweatman, Jacob Robinson and Brodie Cook. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 5:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Richard Toy. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at North United Methodist Church, Salley Road, North, SC. Burial following the service in Penn Branch Cemetery.

