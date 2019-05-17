Scotty Howle CAMDEN - A memorial service to celebrate the life of David Scott "Scotty" Howle, 70, of Camden, SC, will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 2:00 PM, 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , of KC, 647 Lachicotte Road, Lugoff, SC 29078 or to Warriors Walk, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209, noting Scotty's name. Scotty died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was born in Hartsville, SC, the son of the late Joseph Wiley Howle, Sr. and Joyce Howle Shumway. Scotty was a Vietnam veteran, and retired from DuPont. He is survived by his brothers, Joseph Wiley "Butch" Howle, Jr., and Michael Earl "Mike" Howle; sisters, Renee Christoph-ersen, Karen Odom, Joy Gensler and Glenn Layton; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Scotty was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Roger Howle. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Howle family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 17, 2019