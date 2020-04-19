Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean "Michael the Archangel" Blackmer. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Sean "Michael The Archangel" Blackmer IRMO Sean "Michael The Archangel" Blackmer, 19, entered into eternal rest on April 15th, 2020. A private immediate family service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a livestream of the service available on the Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork Chapel Facebook page. Visitation will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Sean demanded an entrance into this world on November 21, 2000 - weeks earlier than his due-date -and throughout his early years pushed to do as much as he could as fast as possible. A daring child when barely walking, Sean would stand on the seat of his rocking horse and shake back and forth, causing his parent's hearts to skip a beat and him to emit an eruption of laughter as he lost his balance and had to reach down for the handles! At three-years old, Sean was the loudest "AMEN!" in the church (albeit tardy) causing uproars of laughter as he often interrupted the priest's next sentence. At five, Sean was caught launching himself from the top of a 12-foot bouncy water slide to the tiny pool at the bottom, never touching the slide. Again, after pancaking himself, he emerged from the bottom of the little pool with a huge grin and surge of laughter! In keeping with his desire to accelerate, Sean left Dutch Fork High School early and worked to earn his GED which he was very proud of. Sean was a handsome young man and he loved hearing it! He had a huge heart and was full of kindness, often standing for those being bullied. He was artistic and lyrically creative with a talent for mixing music. He was a light in a darkened room, and we will miss his BIG personality and quick wit! Sean served on the altar from second grade through high school and was the "go to" server, always willing to fill in when not scheduled. He was an assistant teacher in Sunday School; and the young children, especially the boys, LOVED Sean and Sean was "The Man" to them!! He was a HUGE Detroit fan (Lions and Pistons). He had an affinity for quoting stats (even when he was plucking them out of thin air!). We will miss his armchair analysis and predictions. We pray Sean will be sitting next to Jesus at next year's Super Bowl, throwing an elbow into His side and explaining to Him how the Lions are going to win!! A beloved son, Sean, is survived by his Parents Lawrence "Larry" and Dorothy Blackmer, his Sister Dadryia Littlejohn (Terry), his Brother Lawrence Blackmer Jr. (Taylor), Nieces Sydney Leigh Littlejohn and Natalie Marie Blackmer, Grandparents Thomas and Marie Blackmer and a plethora of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, friends and extended family. Sean was predeceased by his maternal Grandparents Arthur and Amy Dessasure and two uncles Sonny Dessasure and Johnny Bines. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Richland County Sheriff's Foundation (

