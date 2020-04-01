Seretha Lawrence HOPKINS - Mrs. Seretha Lawrence of 221 Allbene Drive, Hopkins, South Carolina graced the world with her presence on March 9, 1956, to the late Sallie and Joseph Smith. She departed to her glorious meeting with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 28, 2020. The oldest daughter of eight children, she graduated from Lower Richland High School in 1975. Baptized at an early age, she began her Christian journey at Mount Moriah Baptist Church A graduate of Midlands Technical College, she was employed by Baptist Medical Center as an Administrative Coordinator for over 30 years. Seretha leaves to cherish her precious memories and celebration of life her devoted husband, Anthony Lawrence; a loving daughter, Trovonnu (Richardo) Humes; two sisters: Reverend Jannifer (Cicro) Murphy and Bernice (Kenneth) Smith; four brothers: Michael Smith, Bernard (Shirley) Smith, Ivory (Melody) Smith, David (Regina) Smith; three grandchildren, Torrance Outing, Mahaganie Washington, and Lance Courtney; two great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law; eight uncles and aunts; fifteen nieces and nephews; twenty-nine great-nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Mrs. Lawrence will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11:00 AM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 1, 2020