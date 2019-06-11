Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SGM Robert W. Hood Sr.. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

SGM Robert W. Hood Sr, US Army (Ret'd) RIDGEWAY A service to celebrate the life of SGM Robert William Hood Sr., US Army (Ret'd), 69, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lake Wateree Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Lake Wateree Baptist Church. SGM Hood passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Louisville, Ky., he was the son of the late Charles Francis and Ruth Van Horne Hood. He retired from the United States Army after 26 years and also retired as a production manager for civil service at Fort Jackson. He was a member of Lake Wateree Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Jean Kaye Heard Hood; children, Robert W. Hood Jr. (Lisa), Timothy A. Hood (Channell), Angela Hood, Larry Miller (Edie) and Melissa Clark; brother, Richard Hood; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a son, Bryan Miller; brothers, Patrick Hood, Michael Hood and David Hood; and sister, Marilyn Ricks. Sign the online register at

SGM Robert W. Hood Sr, US Army (Ret'd) RIDGEWAY A service to celebrate the life of SGM Robert William Hood Sr., US Army (Ret'd), 69, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lake Wateree Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Lake Wateree Baptist Church. SGM Hood passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Louisville, Ky., he was the son of the late Charles Francis and Ruth Van Horne Hood. He retired from the United States Army after 26 years and also retired as a production manager for civil service at Fort Jackson. He was a member of Lake Wateree Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Jean Kaye Heard Hood; children, Robert W. Hood Jr. (Lisa), Timothy A. Hood (Channell), Angela Hood, Larry Miller (Edie) and Melissa Clark; brother, Richard Hood; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a son, Bryan Miller; brothers, Patrick Hood, Michael Hood and David Hood; and sister, Marilyn Ricks. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net Published in The State on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close