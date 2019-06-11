SGM Robert W. Hood Sr, US Army (Ret'd) RIDGEWAY A service to celebrate the life of SGM Robert William Hood Sr., US Army (Ret'd), 69, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Lake Wateree Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Lake Wateree Baptist Church. SGM Hood passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in Louisville, Ky., he was the son of the late Charles Francis and Ruth Van Horne Hood. He retired from the United States Army after 26 years and also retired as a production manager for civil service at Fort Jackson. He was a member of Lake Wateree Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Jean Kaye Heard Hood; children, Robert W. Hood Jr. (Lisa), Timothy A. Hood (Channell), Angela Hood, Larry Miller (Edie) and Melissa Clark; brother, Richard Hood; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a son, Bryan Miller; brothers, Patrick Hood, Michael Hood and David Hood; and sister, Marilyn Ricks. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 11, 2019