Sgt. (Ret.) Willie Earl "Billy" Richardson
September 20, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Sgt. (Ret.) Willie Earl "Billy" Richardson passed away on September 20, 2020. He served 23 years in United States Army and National Army Guard. He is survived by: three daughters, Alishia Futch, Bernita (Justin) Kersey, and Leata Tolbert; four sisters, Mary (Alex) Watson, Henrietta Montgomery, Stella (Willie) Goodwin, and Rosa Redding; one brother, Leon (Lisa) Richardson; eight grandchildren; and host of other loving relatives and friends.