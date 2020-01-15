Shannon Juno Hill Jeffcoat BETHUNE Funeral services for Shannon Juno Hill Jeffcoat, 83, will be held Saturday at 3:00 p.m., with a visitation 1hr prior, at Powers Funeral Home. Rev. Brenda Hill will officiate. Memorials may be made to KershawHealth Hospice. Mrs. Jeffcoat passed away on January 13, 2020. Born in Lavonia, Georgia, on April 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John Raymond Hill and Georgia Mae Whitworth Hill. She was an avid Clemson fan and enjoyed the mountains and trips to Walmart. She is survived by her children, Marian Kay Jeffcoat-Potter of Bethune, Tony (Sara) Jeffcoat of Gaston, Kathy (Shan) Atkinson of Bethune, Tracy Jeffcoat, Sr. of Bethune, Terry (Revonda) Jeffcoat of Bethune, 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Rider, Carey Vivian Hunt (Jack), George Hill (Helen), Linda Jeffcoat and Jerry Hill (Brenda). She was predeceased by her husband, Marion D. Jeffcoat; grandson, Jessie Reeves; brother, Thurston Hill. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jan. 15, 2020