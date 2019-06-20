Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shannon L. Camp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shannon L. Camp BATESBURG-LEESVILLE-Graveside Service for Shannon Lee Camp, 42, will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Columbia Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Batesburg. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesburg 436 W. Church St. B-L, SC 29006 or Pawmetto Lifeline 1275 Bower Parkway Columbia, SC 29212. Miss Camp passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was a daughter of Thomas O. and Margaret "Peggy" Norgan Camp, a member of First Baptist Church of Batesburg, and worked in sales/retail. Shannon was a 1995 graduate of B-L High School, studied at Frances Marion University and at Universidad de Cuernavaca, and received an Associate of Arts Degree from Central Carolina Tec. Surviving are her parents; brother, Chris Camp; sister, Missy Camp Sturkie; biological father, Don McCracken, and nieces and nephews.

Shannon L. Camp BATESBURG-LEESVILLE-Graveside Service for Shannon Lee Camp, 42, will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Columbia Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Batesburg. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesburg 436 W. Church St. B-L, SC 29006 or Pawmetto Lifeline 1275 Bower Parkway Columbia, SC 29212. Miss Camp passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was a daughter of Thomas O. and Margaret "Peggy" Norgan Camp, a member of First Baptist Church of Batesburg, and worked in sales/retail. Shannon was a 1995 graduate of B-L High School, studied at Frances Marion University and at Universidad de Cuernavaca, and received an Associate of Arts Degree from Central Carolina Tec. Surviving are her parents; brother, Chris Camp; sister, Missy Camp Sturkie; biological father, Don McCracken, and nieces and nephews. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411 Published in The State on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close