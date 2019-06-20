Shannon L. Camp

Shannon L. Camp BATESBURG-LEESVILLE-Graveside Service for Shannon Lee Camp, 42, will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of Columbia Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Batesburg. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesburg 436 W. Church St. B-L, SC 29006 or Pawmetto Lifeline 1275 Bower Parkway Columbia, SC 29212. Miss Camp passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. She was a daughter of Thomas O. and Margaret "Peggy" Norgan Camp, a member of First Baptist Church of Batesburg, and worked in sales/retail. Shannon was a 1995 graduate of B-L High School, studied at Frances Marion University and at Universidad de Cuernavaca, and received an Associate of Arts Degree from Central Carolina Tec. Surviving are her parents; brother, Chris Camp; sister, Missy Camp Sturkie; biological father, Don McCracken, and nieces and nephews. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 20, 2019
