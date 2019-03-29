Sharon Bowens

Sharon Quattlebaum Bowens COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Quattlebaum Bowens will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m. (viewing 12:00 noon) at Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Serenity Gardens. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is assisting the family.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Funeral Home Details
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2019
