Sharon Quattlebaum Bowens COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Sharon Quattlebaum Bowens will be held Saturday 1:00 p.m. (viewing 12:00 noon) at Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Serenity Gardens. Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2019