Sharon Carey Mitchum LEXINGTON - Sharon Carey Mitchum, 58, of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Charlotte, NC on December 14, 1961, she was the daughter of Wesley Farrell Carey and the late Betty Ann Ellison, and the step-daughter of Fay Harper Carey. She was the wife of the late Harvey Kenneth "Kennie" Mitchum. Sharon was a member of Holland Avenue Baptist Church. She was an avid Gamecock fan, and graduated from USC with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She worked as a Business Analyst for Wells Fargo for almost 40 years. Sharon was a devoted wife and loved her family dearly, especially Kennie. In addition to her father and step-mother, Sharon is survived by her step-sister, Renee Watson Shealy (Mark); her nephew, Travis Carey Blackwell (Kim); and great nieces and nephews, Madelyn Taylor Crapps, Evan Davis Crapps, Briceton Joseph Graber, and Sadie Farrell Blackwell; and other family members, Ronnie Blackwell and Brian Graber. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Tina Carey Blackwell; and niece, Stephanie Michelle Blackwell. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has suggested that memorials be made to Holland Avenue Baptist Church, 801 12th Street, Cayce, SC 29033. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Jun. 24, 2020.
