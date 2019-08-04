Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Foster. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Foster LEESVILLE - Mrs. Sharon E. Tapply Foster, age 72, loving wife, mother and grandmother peacefully passed away on July 25, 2019, in Lexington, South Carolina. Sharon was born on October 2, 1946, in Plymouth, New Hampshire to Philip and Ellen (Smith) Tapply. She attended Plymouth High School and was a member of the 1964 graduating class. Following high school, Sharon attended Dean Jr. College in Franklin, Massachusetts graduating in 1966. On October 27, 1981, Sharon married Gerald "Jerry" W. Foster in Wildwood, Florida. She worked in the Human Resources Department for Midlands Technical College and retired in 2013 with over 30 years of service. The fond memories her children have from their childhood, were Sharon and Jerry's selflessly devotion to Cindy and Craig's softball and baseball leagues; the coaching, traveling, fund raising and everything in between. After many years of transferring for Jerry's work with the railroad, the family finally settled in Leesville, South Carolina. Leesville is where the "Foster Farm" was established out of Sharon's passion for everything horses. She tirelessly dedicated herself to the care and training of her beautiful horses and enjoyed every opportunity to share her knowledge of the animal she loved so dearly. Sharon adopted the Pat Parelli Natural Horsemanship philosophy of horse training and became a Level 1 Training graduate as well as a SAVVY Club Member. Sharon's other great source of pride and joy were her three grandchildren, Carly, Gracie and Foster. She enjoyed attending the baseball games of her grandson Foster and was his greatest fan. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Ellen Tapply. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Foster; daughter, Cindy Apple and her husband, Ryan McGee of Texas; son, Craig Apple of Chapin, South Carolina; adoring grandchildren, Carly and fiancée Kitt, Gracie and Foster; stepson, Stephen Foster and his family of Wildwood, Florida; brothers, Kevin Tapply of Colorado and Kim Tapply of South Carolina and their families; many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, especially her monthly lunch "girls"; lastly, her five horse children and three fat cats who miss her dearly. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel with the Rev. Bill Padgett officiating. The committal service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Sharon often commented she would want a party instead of a funeral and in celebration of this wish, her family would like to invite you to celebrate her "Horse Whisperer" spirit by wearing your western boots and blue jeans in her honor. Memorial donations may be made to The Big Red Barn Retreat, an organization providing Equine Assisted Psychotherapy and other healing services to our active duty and veteran service members. In memory of Sharon, please make donations at

