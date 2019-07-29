Sharon Meyer James LEXINGTON - Memorial services for Sharon M. James, 68, will be held 3:00pm Tuesday at St. Peters Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of Lexington or St. Peters Lutheran Church. Mrs. James died Saturday July 27, 2019. Born in Buffalo NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Gertrude Ulrich Meyer. Surviving is her husband of 41 years Larry James, daughters; Kristi Lynn James Whitehead, Jennifer Marie James Mann, Rebbecca Jean James Lancaster, and 4 grandchildren. The family would like to thank Solutions for Living at Home and Heartstrings Hospice for their loving care. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on July 29, 2019