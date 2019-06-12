Sharon "Sherrie" Jo Hipp WEST COLUMBIA - Sharon "Sherrie" Jo Hipp, 59, of West Columbia was granted her Angel Wings on June 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with health problems over the last few years. She was born in Newberry, SC and grew up in Anderson, SC. She was always there for her family and friends. She learned how to make people laugh at an early age and always had a smile on her face. She loved working in the yard and the more flowers, the better! And, she was a true animal lover with MANY rescues throughout the years! Loved ones that cleared the path for Sherrie to make it home were her parents Joseph Fincher Hipp, Jr and Gwendolyn Robinson Hipp and her beloved nephew Joseph Fincher Hipp, IV. Along with Nannie and PA and Grandmother and Granddaddy. Loved ones that will miss Sherrie until they meet again are her sister Cynthia Hipp Gates, brother Joseph Fincher Hipp, III, nephews Sawyer Hipp, Parker Holdford and Cutler Holdford. Also, Kim and TIM Holdford, Sandra and Eddie Williams and Glenda Peake. And, all her friends! A memorial will be held at 2pm on June 15, 2019 at Moseley Funeral & Cremation, 914 Meeting St. West Columbia SC In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Pet in her memory. "We will always carry the memory of you and your laughter with us" Please sign the online guest book by visiting www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on June 12, 2019