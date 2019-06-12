Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Jo "Sherrie" Hipp. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon "Sherrie" Jo Hipp WEST COLUMBIA - Sharon "Sherrie" Jo Hipp, 59, of West Columbia was granted her Angel Wings on June 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with health problems over the last few years. She was born in Newberry, SC and grew up in Anderson, SC. She was always there for her family and friends. She learned how to make people laugh at an early age and always had a smile on her face. She loved working in the yard and the more flowers, the better! And, she was a true animal lover with MANY rescues throughout the years! Loved ones that cleared the path for Sherrie to make it home were her parents Joseph Fincher Hipp, Jr and Gwendolyn Robinson Hipp and her beloved nephew Joseph Fincher Hipp, IV. Along with Nannie and PA and Grandmother and Granddaddy. Loved ones that will miss Sherrie until they meet again are her sister Cynthia Hipp Gates, brother Joseph Fincher Hipp, III, nephews Sawyer Hipp, Parker Holdford and Cutler Holdford. Also, Kim and TIM Holdford, Sandra and Eddie Williams and Glenda Peake. And, all her friends! A memorial will be held at 2pm on June 15, 2019 at Moseley Funeral & Cremation, 914 Meeting St. West Columbia SC In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Pet in her memory. "We will always carry the memory of you and your laughter with us" Please sign the online guest book by visiting

Sharon "Sherrie" Jo Hipp WEST COLUMBIA - Sharon "Sherrie" Jo Hipp, 59, of West Columbia was granted her Angel Wings on June 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with health problems over the last few years. She was born in Newberry, SC and grew up in Anderson, SC. She was always there for her family and friends. She learned how to make people laugh at an early age and always had a smile on her face. She loved working in the yard and the more flowers, the better! And, she was a true animal lover with MANY rescues throughout the years! Loved ones that cleared the path for Sherrie to make it home were her parents Joseph Fincher Hipp, Jr and Gwendolyn Robinson Hipp and her beloved nephew Joseph Fincher Hipp, IV. Along with Nannie and PA and Grandmother and Granddaddy. Loved ones that will miss Sherrie until they meet again are her sister Cynthia Hipp Gates, brother Joseph Fincher Hipp, III, nephews Sawyer Hipp, Parker Holdford and Cutler Holdford. Also, Kim and TIM Holdford, Sandra and Eddie Williams and Glenda Peake. And, all her friends! A memorial will be held at 2pm on June 15, 2019 at Moseley Funeral & Cremation, 914 Meeting St. West Columbia SC In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Pet in her memory. "We will always carry the memory of you and your laughter with us" Please sign the online guest book by visiting www.moseleyfuneralservice.com Published in The State on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations