Sharon "Sherry" A. Linder IRMO Funeral services for Sharon "Sherry" A. Linder, 72, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1715 Broad River Rd., Columbia, SC 29210. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church's Gathering Room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Mrs. Linder was born July 25, 1947 and passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George I. and Nancy Anderson Alley. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian for over 30 years and also a member of the Reuben Ridgeway Sunday school class. Mrs. Linder graduated high school from Ashley Hall in Charleston and was a 1969 graduate of Clemson University. She taught special education at Springdale Elementary School as she always had a passion for special needs education. Mrs. Linder is survived by her husband of 50 years, Virgil Linder; son, Biff Linder (Swati) of Monks Corner, SC; son, Alley Linder (Sandy) of Clemson, SC; daughter, Meg Hearn (Keith) of Columbia, SC; son, Patrick Linder of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Bella, AJ, Clara, Ravi, Reya; brother, Robin Alley (Julia) of Columbia, SC, along with numerous nieces and nephews. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2019