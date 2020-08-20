Sharon Sidney (Williams) Wilson COLUMBIA - Sharon Sidney (Williams) Wilson, age 77, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away August 16, 2020 at Prisma Health Richland Columbia, SC. Sharon was born in Gordon, West Virginia, the daughter Med and Ellen (Shamblin) Williams. Sharon is survived by her daughter Chantal Wilson of Columbia; her son David Wilson, daughter-in-law Kasey Wilson and granddaughters Brittany and Lindsay Wilson of Elgin, SC and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, Med Williams and Ellen (Shamblin) Williams; her six brothers Bob Sontag, Paul Williams, Richard Williams, Roger Williams, Stanley Williams, Vaughn Williams and her two sisters Gladys (Sontag) Ellison and Jacqueline (Williams) Plummer; and her husband of 34 years Claude Edward Wilson. Sharon was a loving mother who was always there for her kids and grandkids. While raising her kids she stepped into the role of Brownie Scout leader, bowling coach, softball coach, baseball team mother (scorekeeper and snacks), and school volunteer. One of her great joys was being able to babysit and spend time with her granddaughters when they were young. Sharon retired from Wal-Mart after more than 10 years of service. Before her various illnesses she loved being able to work in her yard, but in later years her health didn't allow for those freedoms, so she took joy in her love of reading mysteries and romances, working in her puzzle books, and listening to music as she did both. She was known for her kindness, her willingness to speak her mind, her love for family and her strength and perseverance. She will be sorely missed by those she left behind. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park on August 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM 7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Greenlawn Memorial Park Serenity Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com