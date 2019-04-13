Sharon Johnson Standridge WEST COLUMBIA - A service to celebrate the life of Sharon Johnson Standridge,68, of West Columbia will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday April 13, 2019 at Crossroads World Outreach Center with pastor Tim Hodge officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in memory of Sharon Standridge. Mrs. Standridge passed away Thursday April 11, 2019. She was born in West Columbia and was the daughter of the late Herbert Johnson and Dorothy Delilah Raines Johnson Vaughan. Mrs. Standridge was a 30 year employee of Lexington School District ll, She was involved and dedicated to her church and was a proud member of Beta Sigma Phi XI Alpha Upsilon. Sherry will always be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Mrs. Standridge is survived by her loving husband, Mack Harrison Standridge; children, Barry (Betty) Standridge, Tony (Deborah) Standridge and Teri Standridge-Edgar; grandchildren, Scott R. Standridge, Chas T. Standridge, Justin H. (Lydia) Standridge, Matthew C. Standridge and Caroline B. Edgar; great grandchildren, Liza H. Standridge, Charlee G. Standridge, Sydney D. Standridge, Gage Boyer and Marlee C. Standridge. Siblings, Sandra Brazell, Ivory "Tootie" Huggins and H. Keith Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandchildren, Savannah Edgar and Taylor Chafin. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2019