Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Standridge. View Sign

Sharon Johnson Standridge WEST COLUMBIA - A service to celebrate the life of Sharon Johnson Standridge,68, of West Columbia will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday April 13, 2019 at Crossroads World Outreach Center with pastor Tim Hodge officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in memory of Sharon Standridge. Mrs. Standridge passed away Thursday April 11, 2019. She was born in West Columbia and was the daughter of the late Herbert Johnson and Dorothy Delilah Raines Johnson Vaughan. Mrs. Standridge was a 30 year employee of Lexington School District ll, She was involved and dedicated to her church and was a proud member of Beta Sigma Phi XI Alpha Upsilon. Sherry will always be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Mrs. Standridge is survived by her loving husband, Mack Harrison Standridge; children, Barry (Betty) Standridge, Tony (Deborah) Standridge and Teri Standridge-Edgar; grandchildren, Scott R. Standridge, Chas T. Standridge, Justin H. (Lydia) Standridge, Matthew C. Standridge and Caroline B. Edgar; great grandchildren, Liza H. Standridge, Charlee G. Standridge, Sydney D. Standridge, Gage Boyer and Marlee C. Standridge. Siblings, Sandra Brazell, Ivory "Tootie" Huggins and H. Keith Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandchildren, Savannah Edgar and Taylor Chafin. Please sign the online guest book at

Sharon Johnson Standridge WEST COLUMBIA - A service to celebrate the life of Sharon Johnson Standridge,68, of West Columbia will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday April 13, 2019 at Crossroads World Outreach Center with pastor Tim Hodge officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Southland Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in memory of Sharon Standridge. Mrs. Standridge passed away Thursday April 11, 2019. She was born in West Columbia and was the daughter of the late Herbert Johnson and Dorothy Delilah Raines Johnson Vaughan. Mrs. Standridge was a 30 year employee of Lexington School District ll, She was involved and dedicated to her church and was a proud member of Beta Sigma Phi XI Alpha Upsilon. Sherry will always be remembered as a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend. Mrs. Standridge is survived by her loving husband, Mack Harrison Standridge; children, Barry (Betty) Standridge, Tony (Deborah) Standridge and Teri Standridge-Edgar; grandchildren, Scott R. Standridge, Chas T. Standridge, Justin H. (Lydia) Standridge, Matthew C. Standridge and Caroline B. Edgar; great grandchildren, Liza H. Standridge, Charlee G. Standridge, Sydney D. Standridge, Gage Boyer and Marlee C. Standridge. Siblings, Sandra Brazell, Ivory "Tootie" Huggins and H. Keith Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandchildren, Savannah Edgar and Taylor Chafin. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

803-794-1743 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close