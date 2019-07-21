Sharon Brown Steimle WEST COLUMBIA Sharon Brown Steimle, 76, of West Columbia, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1943 in Rye, New York. Sharon was a retired Special Education and Adult Education Teacher in Vermont, were she spent most of her life. She was a graduate of Lyndon State College, now Northern Vermont University and taught for many years in Southern Vermont. In 2001, Sharon and her husband, Doug moved to South Carolina to be closer to family and in 2014 moved to Hulon Green in West Columbia where she was a very popular member of the community and participated in many craft-based activities. She is survived by her husband, Doug of West Columbia; two daughters, Deborah Barry of Lapeer, MI, and Patricia MacLaughlin of Batesburg; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her cat, Bunny. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in the chapel of Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. A reception will follow the service at the Hulon Greene Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on July 21, 2019