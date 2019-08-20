Sharwon Lupino Frazier COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Sharwon Lupino Frazier will be held 12 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Wednesday at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2336 Elmwood Ave. with burial at Promised Land Cemetery, Cushman Drive. Visitation for Ms. Frazier will be held today from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her daughter, Shannon Frazier; sons, Derrick and Dontae Frazier; 4 grandchildren, Kensell McCants, Kaleb Frazier, Roderick "R.J." Frazier and Kaden Hartgrove. Condolences for Ms. Frazier can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 20, 2019