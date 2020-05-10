Shawn Alan Bates COLUMBIA - It is with deepest sorrow we announce that Shawn Alan Bates,31, our most beloved son, brother, friend, father, and fiance, died suddenly on Thursday May 7, 2020 at his home. Those who knew Shawn, even just a little, lost a shining light. Shawn could build, repair, re-engineer, and improve anything, most of the time with parts only available in his immediate vicinity. This was a life-long pursuit, and many people here would be able to tell you, these projects weren't for him but were always for his friends and loved ones. Shawn will be missed every day by fiance Kayleigh, daughter Victoria, his unborn son, mother and stepmother Maureen and Harriet Boozer-Bates, mother-in Law Vicky Gorick, brother John Andrew, sister-in-law Diana, other wonderful extended family and many many great friends. We know Shawn is now with his father John Alan, his companion Rocky, and Grandparents. He will always be loved here on Earth as well as in heaven. We miss you so much son. Condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.mcswainevans.com The family will be having a celebration of his life on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 200 Alice Howell Lane Leesville SC 29108 from 2-4pm. The family would like for those attending to be mindful of the social distancing rules. Tributes to Shawn's life can be made to the American Heart Association of South Carolina at heart.org
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.