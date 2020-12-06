Shawn Crane
June 22, 1977 - December 4, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Funeral service for Shawn David Joshua Crane, 43, will be held on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. The family will receive friends on Monday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Ga.
Mr. Crane passed away at Prisma Health Richland on Friday, December 4, 2020. Born in Norway, Mich., he was the son of Marc and Joy Pollock Crane. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and 4 wheeling.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Angie Richardson Crane; son, Cory Crane; daughter, Madelyn Crane; parents, Marc and Joy Crane of Darlington; brother, Jeremy Crane (Kelley); sister, Janee Hilton (Jason); and maternal grandmother, June Pollock. He was predeceased by maternal grandfather, Robert Pollock; and paternal grandparents, William and Therese Crane.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
.