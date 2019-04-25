Shedrich McKnight

Service Information
J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC
29209
(803)-695-1666
Obituary
Shedrich A. McKnight IRMO - Celebration of Life Services for Shedrich A. McKnight will be held 12:00 pm, Friday April 26, 2019 at Benedict College (Antisdel Chapel), with interment to follow at 2:00pm in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mr. McKnight will lie in state one hour prior to the service. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 -8:00 pm at J P Holley Funeral Home, Garners Ferry Road Chapel. He leaves to celebrate and honor his legacy, his loving wife Artina Lynette McKnight, daughters Grace Elizabeth & Fayeth Amariah McKnight; father Elder Tommy Lee McKnight, Sr. (Sylvia); sisters Tashira L. McKnight and Shainna Williams;brothers Tommy L. McKnight II, Jeremiah Tyler, Joshua Tyler; sister in law Gabrielle Fauntleroy; maternal grandmother Mae Velma Allen; mother in law (Mom) Earnestine (Willie) Tyler and father in law Pastor Arthur A. Gayton; five aunts, two uncles; a special brother and best friend Kory(Stacy); and a host of other relatives and friends who will cherish his legacy.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2019
