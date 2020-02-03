Sheila Ann Carpenter COLUMBIA - Sheila Ann Carpenter passed away at home on January 29, 2020. Sheila is predeceased by her parents Robert and Betty (Bowers) Michaels. Sheila is survived by her son, Justin Carpenter (Yadira Mata-Carpenter); grandson Dylan Carpenter, granddaughter Lana Carpenter, grandson Sebastian Mata-Carpenter, granddaughter Kaylee Mata-Carpenter; brother Stan Butch Michaels; and sister Diana McCarter. Sheila was born in Pontiac, IL. She graduated from Pontiac High School, and went on to work for Richland County Sheriff's Department. She also went on to be a Tung-Su-Do Karate Instructor as a 4th degree Black Belt and had her own business as a Neuro Muscular Therapist. Sheila enjoyed Karate, collecting clothes, jewelry elephants, angels and candles. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. The visitation is on February 3, 2020, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. The Memorial Service will follow the visitation at 2:00 pm with Pastor David L. Ragsdale officiating. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Feb. 3, 2020