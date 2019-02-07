Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sheila Maree Corbett PELION - Sheila Maree Corbett, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born May 8, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Jody and Lee Corbett. Surviving is her son, Jason (Jennie) Corbett; grandsons, Hunter (Ashley), Trevor (Paighton), and Aidan; great grandchildren, Savannah and Ari, all of Pelion, SC; brother, Ray Corbett of North, SC; sisters, Pat Plyer of Columbia, SC and Carol Senf of Lexington, SC; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends. She is preceded in death by both parents; sister, Susan Stanley; and brothers, Glen Corbett and Herbie Corbett. Sheila was the owner of Congaree Beauty Shop for over 20 years. She is a member of Living Water Fellowship in Pelion, SC. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm. Funeral to begin at 2pm at Living Water Fellowship located at Cooper's Ballpark in Pelion, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made to Living Water Fellowship Building Fund.

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

