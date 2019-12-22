Sheila Goodwin COLUMBIA Funeral service for Ms. Sheila Goodwin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday at Journey United Methodist Church, 1151 Long Green Parkway with burial in Promised Land Cemetery, Cushman Drive. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road is in charge. Surviving are her son, Jarma Goodwin; daughter, Keisha (Nicholas) Butler; sisters, Essie White and Priscilla Mayes; adopted daughter, Sharri (Christopher) Edwards and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 22, 2019