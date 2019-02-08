Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Kaffee. View Sign

Sheila Harts Kaffee COLUMBIA - Sheila Harts Kaffee passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in The Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Moe and Gertrude Harts. She was married for 53 years to the late Sidney Kaffee. She is survived by her sons, Mark of St. Augustine, FL and Andy of Columbia; her granddaughter, Meredith of DeLand, FL; and her sister, Wendy Holke (John) of Glen Cove, NY. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Our mother will always be remembered for her radiant smile, infectious laugh and her beautiful green eyes. Her beauty was complimented by a loving soul. Her family was the center of her life, a tough and courageous woman who demonstrated compassion, determinism and inner strength. Sheila always felt like a house was not a home without pets that brought her so much joy and happiness. She was a successful model, small business owner and executive assistant but her most important role and the one she cherished the most was that of mother and grandmother. Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery, Rabbi Jonathan Case officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to JDRF North Florida, 9700 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Memories may be shared at

