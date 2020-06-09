Sheila King
1033 - 2020
Sheila King COLUMBIA Sheila King, 87, of Columbia, died Sunday, June 7, 2020. Born in New York City, New York on March 10, 1033, she was the daughter of the late Elias and Beatrice Goldberg Stiglitz. Sheila met the love of her life, Jerome "Jerry" King at the age of 16 and the couple was married in 1953. Together they loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many different countries. She instilled the love of travel to her entire family via large family trips all over the world. In her free time, Sheila loved gardening, playing Mahjong, following current political events and being with her dog Wally. Sheila was a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue where she was a past Sisterhood President. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Baptist Hospital as a nurse. Survivors include her daughter, Ilene Stacey King, of SC; sons, Dr. Michael King (Ellen) of CT, and Howard King (Melissa), of MD; grandchildren, Bradley Wile (Sheryl), David Wile, Seth King, Ethan King, Abigail King, and Julian King; and a brother-in-law, Stanley King (Pamela). In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jerry; and two brothers, Dr. Marvin Stiglitz and Eugene Stiglitz. The service for Ms. King will be held with immediate family only. Friends and extended family are invited to gather at the graveside following the service at 11:30 o'clock, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery, 720 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC, with Rabbi Sabine Meyer officiating. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Cir Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on Jun. 9, 2020.
