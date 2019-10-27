Sheila E. London LEXINGTON - Sheila E. London, 91, widow of Jack London, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Life Care Center of Columbia. Born on October 22, 1927 in Chatham, England, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Emily Salter Cook. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Chapin. Mrs. London is survived by sons, Robert London and Curt London; a daughter, Susan Spence; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers, Douglas Cook and George Cook. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church by Father Slaven Manning. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Assisi Episcopal Church, PO Box 265, Chapin, SC 29036.
Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019