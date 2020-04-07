Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila McKinney. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Send Flowers Obituary

Sheila McKinney CAMDEN - Sheila Glass Riddick McKinney of Camden, SC, wife of Spart James "Pete" McKinney, Jr., died Saturday, April 4 in the loving arms of her children after a brief illness, unrelated to Covid19. She was 82. She was predeceased by her parents, Dorine Harley Glass-Lambright and James F. Glass, Sr. Sheila is survived by her husband; her brother, James F. Glass, Jr. (Jeannie) Tybee Beach, GA; sons, Daniel "Danny" Riddick, Jr. (Kara Clyburn), Camden, SC, and David Glass Riddick and grandson, Colin, of Philadelphia, PA; daughter, Allison Riddick Foster (Dean) and grandsons, Brandon of Meggett, SC, and Durham of Columbia, SC. Also surviving are stepdaughters whom she loved as her own; Pat Criminger, Winston Salem, NC; Kay McKinney (Robert Brooks), Camden, SC; Julie McKelvey (Stewart), Camden, SC; and Emily Smith (Clayton), Columbia, SC; and step-grandchildren, William McKelvey, Camden, SC, and Ian and Evan Smith, Columbia, SC. Sheila was born in Savannah, GA, attended Savannah High School and the University of Georgia, where she was also a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She was well-known in Camden as a journalist and Lifestyle Editor with the Camden Chronicle-Independent. She was with the newspaper for 25 years and received numerous South Carolina Press Association Awards for feature writing, critical writing (theater reviews), and page design. Since her retirement in 2006, she has written a number of freelance articles and has done volunteer work with various organizations, including having served as a board member of The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County. A talented actress, Sheila participated in numerous productions with The Fine Arts Center of Kershaw County, including "The King and I," "The Glass Menagerie" and many others. She was a member of the Junior League, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and attended Grace Episcopal Church with her loving husband Pete. Sheila also loved classical, rock, jazz and blues music inspired by sons Danny and David. She frequented live music performances and festivals. In her retirement years, she cherished the accomplishments and love of her children and grandchildren. She and lifelong friends would gather weekly for "Tuesday night pizza group" and she loved Thursday Pilates with Mary Watson, inspired by her daughter, Allison. While Sheila's light now leaves our world a darker place, her family rejoices in the brightness of heaven, now filled by her kindness and sacrifice and love as only a Mother provides. It is now Sheila's starring role where she will shine forever. A private inurnment will be held with family. A public memorial will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Sheila's memory to the Covid19 Relief Fund of your choice and / or The Arts Center of Kershaw County, 810 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the McKinney family by visiting

