Sheila Ann Bailey Myers WEST COLUMBIA - I am Sheila Ann Bailey Myers and on February 8, 2020, I departed this World for the next. I am the oldest daughter of Richard and Rita Bailey, born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on November 11, 1945. I am survived by my son Glenn S Myers, his wife Beverly and my granddaughter Allie Johnson. I am also survived by my siblings Mary Pat Irwin (Walter), Maureen Carter, Richard Bailey (Annette), and Laurie Melton (Chip). Also by three nieces, three nephews and extended family. A member of the second graduating class of A C Flora High School in 1963, I continued my education at USC, earning a BS in Nursing. Over the years, my career included opening both the first coronary care unit in South Carolina as well as the first dialysis clinic in Columbia, traveling throughout rural South Carolina administering home iv therapies, teaching medical/surgical nursing continuing education courses at Lexington Medical Center, and a long-term final stop at Richland Memorial Hospital as a nutrition support specialist, the position from which I retired. Additional interests through the years included hot air ballooning, canine obedience training with the Greater Columbia Obedience Club (a member for 26 years, earning Lifetime Membership recognition), and my beloved collies (Governor, Sophie, Sam, Tristan, Elizabeth, and Duke) all adopted from Collie Rescue of the Carolinas and who warmed my heart and helped create my happy home. There will be no service or funeral. A private gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in my name to Collie Rescue of the Carolinas, PO Box 1313, Kernersville, NC 27285

