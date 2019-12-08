Sheila Smith

Obituary
Sheila Gibson Smith EASTOVER Funeral services for Mrs. Sheila Gibson Smith will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. in the Pine Grove Baptist Church, Hwy 601, Eastover, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday from 3 until 8 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Lower Richland Chapel. Surviving are her husband, Joseph Smith; daughter, Bobbi A. Smith; son, Jackson, D. Smith; step-daughter, Tiana Wilder; father-in-law, Joseph Smith; mother-in-law, Carolyn H. Smith; sister-in-law, Monwelka Gibson; aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces; nephews; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019
