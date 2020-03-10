Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby James DeBorde Jr.. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Shelby James DeBorde Jr. COLUMBIA - Shelby James DeBorde, Jr., known by many as "Jr.", passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 64 years, Mary Alma "Maggie" DeBorde. Shelby Jr. was born in Savannah, Georgia on September 30, 1933, to Shelby Sr. and Lena (Mendel) DeBorde. He moved to Columbia, S.C. with his family as a child and graduated from University High School in 1951. He graduated from The University of South Carolina in 1955. He has been a part of Bearing Distributors, Inc. since 1953, a family-owned busniess he partnered, as owner, with his brother Paul, and then with his sons. He was a servant leader and loved and respected all of his employees. Of all of his accomplishments, his greatest was his family. He was a devoted father to his four sons, Shelby DeBorde III (Tammy), Gary DeBorde (Debi), Brian DeBorde, and Danny DeBorde (Lindsey), and was a loving grandfather to his 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, whom he loved to spoil. Shelby Jr. was also survived by his brother, Paul DeBorde. He had a philanthropic heart, and gladly and graciously gave to his church and various charities in the community. Over the years, he committed his service and support to the Jamil Shrine Temple, Board of National Bank of South Carolina, and a number of industrial Distribution business industry organizations. Jr., through his years, remained an avid Gamecock. He supported the University in its academic programs, philanthropy and most certainly in strong and passionate support of the Gamecock Athletic Programs. He led a spirited life, surrounded by family and many cherished, lifelong friends. He had a generous heart, and truly blessed. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services for Shelby Jr. will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to or St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Memories may be shared at

