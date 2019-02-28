Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby Pleasant. View Sign

Shelby Jean Walker Pleasant WEST COLUMBIA - Shelby Jean Walker Pleasant, 80, of West Columbia gained her wings on February 20, 2019, in the company of her family. Jean was born May 1, 1938, in Anderson County to Rev. Joseph E. and Edith Teague Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Richard D. "Dickie" Pleasant. Jean worked many years for the South Carolina Bar Association in Columbia until her retirement in 1993. She dedicated her time to caring for her three grandchildren and her great grandson. She could always be found in her home cooking, baking, or working in her yard. Her love, heart, and personality will be missed by many. She is survived by her daughter, Angi (Angel) Pleasant, West Columbia, granddaughters Victoria Sightler (Tyler), and Rayna Pleasant; her grandson, Richard "Reese" Pleasant; her great grandchildren CJ Stuart and Ellie Sightler; sisters Judy LeDoux (Ron) and Cecile Queen. A private burial was held on Friday, February 22, 2019 as per Jean's wishes. The family would like to express their utmost gratitude to TideWater Hospice for their exceptional care of our matriarch during her illness.

