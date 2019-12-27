Sheldon Devon Livingston COLUMBIA - The family of Mr. Sheldon Devon Livingston announces his passing on Dec. 17, 2019. His celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 1:00PM at Second Nazareth Baptist Church 2336 Elmwood Ave. Columbia, SC. Interment: Greenlawn Cemetery Mr. Livingston is the son of the late Mr. Sheldon Donnie Livingston and Mrs. Monique Marie Livingston. He is survived by his great-grandmother, Ms. Agnes James; his step-mother, Ms. Selina J. Livingston; his brother, Kaiden Livingston; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Livingston will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Second Nazareth Baptist Church from 5:00-7:00PM. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net "Devon" is resting in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144.
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019