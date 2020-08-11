1/
Shell Cannon Carmon Jr.
Shell Cannon Carmon, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Shell Cannon Carmon, Jr., 85, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Coward. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the funeral home prior to the services. Memorials may be made to Sandhill Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 240, Coward, SC 29530.

Published in The State on Aug. 11, 2020.
