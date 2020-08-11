Or Copy this URL to Share

Shell Cannon Carmon, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - Shell Cannon Carmon, Jr., 85, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence. Funeral services will be 4:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Coward. The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 4:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the funeral home prior to the services. Memorials may be made to Sandhill Free Will Baptist Church, PO Box 240, Coward, SC 29530.



