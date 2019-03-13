Shelley Elaine Browning IRMO - A Celebration of Life for Shelley Elaine Browning, 48, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. Burial will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Shelley passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Sara Russell Browning and the late Don E. Browning. Shelley was a 1988 graduate of Irmo High School and the University of South Carolina where she received her degree in Criminal Justice. She was previously employed by the Richland County Solicitor's Office for several years and was also a former employee with the SC State Education Lottery. Shelley enjoyed spending time with her family and lovingly preparing meals for those she loved. She also loved boating and activities on Lake Murray as well as vacations to the beach. Shelley had a sweetness about her and loved with all of her heart. Her smile would brighten a room and she will forever be missed. Surviving in addition to her mother, Sara, is her son, Bryan Browning; her brother, Donnie Browning and his wife, Krysta; nieces, Whitney, Megan; and nephew, Justin (his children, Jaylynn and Jason). Memorials may be made to Gateway Baptist Church, 1651 Dutch Fork Rd. Irmo, SC 29063. Flowers in her memory may be sent to Dunbar Funeral Home, 7600 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 13, 2019