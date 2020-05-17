Shellie Rogers Kimpson COLUMBIA, SC - Graveside services for Shellie G. Rogers Kimpson will be 11AM Monday, May 18, 2020, at Memorial Gardens of Columbia. The family will receive friends from 2-4PM, Sunday May 17, 2020, at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Shellie G. Rogers Kimpson transitioned Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Harmony Collection Residence in Columbia. Born in Laurens County, SC she was the daughter of the late Shelley D and Alberta Barksdale Garrett. A 1955 graduate of Benedict College, with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, she went on to earn a Masters of Arts in Early Childhood Education from USC in 1981. While at Benedict, she met and married Willie R. Rogers. Their loving union was blessed with two children: Wilfred and Abigail. After his demise, she met and married another Benedict College alum, Joseph Kimpson. A public school teacher for 30 years, she retired from Brennen Elementary when her husband, Willie R. Rogers, of 33 years became terminally ill. She then spent time volunteering with various organizations including: Richland County Guardian ad Litem Office; Richland County Teachers' Association; St. John Baptist Missionary Ministry; Second Calvary Missionary Ministry; the Usher Ministry and Music Ministry at both churches; as well as tutoring elementary school children at Anna Boyd School in State Park. Along with District Two employees, she was instrumental in establishing the Willie R. Rogers Adult Education School. The school's mission is to educate those without high school diplomas Shellie was a proud and active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Gamma Nu Omega Chapter for over 40 years before her health began to fail. She served on the Building Committee. Additionally, she was active in the Benedict College Alumni Association until her health made it an impossibility. A faithful donor, Shellie was a former Alumni President who actively recruited members to give generously to the Benedict cause. She was also known for assisting BC students with purchasing suits for job interviews as well as books. In addition to her parents and her first husband, she was preceded in death by a sister Lillian Garrett. Surviving are her husband Joseph Kimpson; three children: Wilfred (Pamela) Rogers, Abigail Rogers and David Rogers; three grandchildren: Garrett Harris, Winston Rogers, and Stanton Rogers; a sister Lila G. Lloyd; three stepchildren; six stepgrandchildren; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Gamma Nu Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha 1203 Ashley Street Columbia, SC 29203. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.