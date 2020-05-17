Shellie G. Rogers Kimpson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shellie Rogers Kimpson COLUMBIA, SC - Graveside services for Shellie G. Rogers Kimpson will be 11AM Monday, May 18, 2020, at Memorial Gardens of Columbia. The family will receive friends from 2-4PM, Sunday May 17, 2020, at Palmer Memorial Chapel. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Shellie G. Rogers Kimpson transitioned Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Harmony Collection Residence in Columbia. Born in Laurens County, SC she was the daughter of the late Shelley D and Alberta Barksdale Garrett. A 1955 graduate of Benedict College, with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, she went on to earn a Masters of Arts in Early Childhood Education from USC in 1981. While at Benedict, she met and married Willie R. Rogers. Their loving union was blessed with two children: Wilfred and Abigail. After his demise, she met and married another Benedict College alum, Joseph Kimpson. A public school teacher for 30 years, she retired from Brennen Elementary when her husband, Willie R. Rogers, of 33 years became terminally ill. She then spent time volunteering with various organizations including: Richland County Guardian ad Litem Office; Richland County Teachers' Association; St. John Baptist Missionary Ministry; Second Calvary Missionary Ministry; the Usher Ministry and Music Ministry at both churches; as well as tutoring elementary school children at Anna Boyd School in State Park. Along with District Two employees, she was instrumental in establishing the Willie R. Rogers Adult Education School. The school's mission is to educate those without high school diplomas Shellie was a proud and active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Gamma Nu Omega Chapter for over 40 years before her health began to fail. She served on the Building Committee. Additionally, she was active in the Benedict College Alumni Association until her health made it an impossibility. A faithful donor, Shellie was a former Alumni President who actively recruited members to give generously to the Benedict cause. She was also known for assisting BC students with purchasing suits for job interviews as well as books. In addition to her parents and her first husband, she was preceded in death by a sister Lillian Garrett. Surviving are her husband Joseph Kimpson; three children: Wilfred (Pamela) Rogers, Abigail Rogers and David Rogers; three grandchildren: Garrett Harris, Winston Rogers, and Stanton Rogers; a sister Lila G. Lloyd; three stepchildren; six stepgrandchildren; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Gamma Nu Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha 1203 Ashley Street Columbia, SC 29203. Please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com for additional information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Palmer Memorial Chapel & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Palmer Memorial Chapel & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Memorial Chapel & Funeral Home
1200 Fontaine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
803-786-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved