Sherman Samuel, Sr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Deacon Sherman Samuel, Sr. will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the Zion Chapel Baptist Church No 1 with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing be held Sunday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are his children: James L. (Sederis) Samuel, William (Dorthea) Samuel, Lynward (Sonya) Samuel, Charles Samuel, Felix (Miriam) Samuel, Annetta Samuel, Curtis (Jacolyn) Samuel, Wanda (Timothy) Bradley, Harvey (Genevieve) Samuel, Sederis (Anthony) Cochran, Randy (Marilyn) Samuel, Andre Samuel; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019