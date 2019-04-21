Sherrin Hite Russell WEST COLUMBIA - Sherrin Hite Russell,72, peacefully passed away Friday April 19, 2019. Born in Richland County she was the daughter of the late James Davis and Janie Browder Hite. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, The Palmetto Quilters Guild and retired from Lexington School District 2. She is survived by her husband Wayne Russell, sons, Mike Russell (Rhonda) and Todd Russell, grandchildren, Savannah and Austin Russell. She was predeceased by her brother Billy Hite. Services will be 11:00am Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8pm Monday, April 22, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
