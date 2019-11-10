Sherry C. Mitchum LEXINGTON Sherry C. Mitchum went to Glory on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was born in Walterboro, SC on May 20, 1957 to the late Richard Allen Cofer and Frances Bailey Cofer. She is survived by her husband Robert C. Mitchum; her son, Allen Jay Mitchum (Kerry) and her daughter, Joy M. Jacob (Richard). She has six grandchildren, Aiden, Evan, Wyatt, Mary-Elizabeth, Jameson and Anna-Clair. She has a brother and sister, Ricky and Laurie. Sherry was a member of Holland Avenue Baptist Church where she taught pre-school, children's Sunday school and adult Sunday school. Her passion was singing. She loved being in the choir, performing in dramas and singing solo songs. Her smile was contagious, and her personality lightened up every room she entered. Everyone she met was enriched simply by her presence. Celebration services for Sherry will be held at Holland Avenue Baptist Church in Cayce SC on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive visitors before and after the service. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Holland Avenue Baptist Church. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 10, 2019