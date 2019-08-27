Sherry W. Wise WEST COLUMBIA Sherry W. Wise, devoted wife of Bo Wise and devoted mother of their two sons, Tyler Wise and Carl Wise died peacefully at home during the morning of August 26, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1967 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sherry, age 52, was the daughter of William Ray White and the late Mary Jacqueline White. She was a 1986 graduate of Airport High School. She spent her work life as a highly valued legal secretary. In an age where people frequently change jobs, Sherry worked for attorney Pope D. Johnson, III, for over 30 years. Sherry was happily married to her husband, Bo Wise for 30 years. She was an excellent cook and homemaker. She liked nothing better than following the athletic careers of her two sons, both of whom were outstanding athletes. Sherry is survived by her husband Carl "Bo" Wise, her sons; Tyler W Wise and Carl Addison Wise, her father William Ray White; her brother Craig White and her sister Tonya White. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 1:00PM - 2:00PM. The Memorial Service will follow at 2:00PM. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2019