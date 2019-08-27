Sherry W. Wise (1967 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I am so saddened about the loss of Sherry. I will greatly..."
    - Terry Hancock
  • "Prayers are with you and your family during this most..."
    - Romie Bostick
  • "Please accept my condolences in the loss of Sherry.The..."
    - Ollie Lowman
  • "Take comfort in knowing that now you have a special..."
    - Tommy
  • "Offering our deepest sympathies at this time."
    - The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC
29073
(803)-764-9631
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sherry W. Wise WEST COLUMBIA Sherry W. Wise, devoted wife of Bo Wise and devoted mother of their two sons, Tyler Wise and Carl Wise died peacefully at home during the morning of August 26, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1967 in Columbia, South Carolina. Sherry, age 52, was the daughter of William Ray White and the late Mary Jacqueline White. She was a 1986 graduate of Airport High School. She spent her work life as a highly valued legal secretary. In an age where people frequently change jobs, Sherry worked for attorney Pope D. Johnson, III, for over 30 years. Sherry was happily married to her husband, Bo Wise for 30 years. She was an excellent cook and homemaker. She liked nothing better than following the athletic careers of her two sons, both of whom were outstanding athletes. Sherry is survived by her husband Carl "Bo" Wise, her sons; Tyler W Wise and Carl Addison Wise, her father William Ray White; her brother Craig White and her sister Tonya White. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 1:00PM - 2:00PM. The Memorial Service will follow at 2:00PM. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details