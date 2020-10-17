Sheryl Lynn Blease
August 17, 1954 - October 7, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Sheryl Lynn Blease, 66, of Elgin, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born August 17, 1954, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Albert Bernard Johnson and Frances Carolyn Hulon Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Steven and sister, Jeanie.
Mrs. Blease's family was the center of her life and she deeply cherished every special moment she spent with them. She had a beautiful soul, a free spirit, and a generous heart filled with compassion. Mrs. Blease's hobbies include being the best nana to her grandchildren, her home was filled with laughter, joy, and wonderful memories that will be held close in her loved one's hearts. Her kindness was not limited to family though, she rescued any stray pets that she could entice. She worked as a waitress for many years and was adored by most who came through her diner.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Herron Blease, Jr.; son, Christopher Freeman and fiancé, Cynthia Seal; daughters, Nikki Orchard and Jessi Blease; father-in-law, Dr. Robert H. Blease; brothers-in-law, Mike and William Blease; brother, Marty Johnson; grandchildren, Destiny, Steven, Christian, Jeanie, Cameron, Ava, Julianna Mason, Isiah, Jason, and Joseph; as well as her former daughter-in-law, Kim McKinney.
A celebration of her life will be held privately. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804 or by visiting https://www.aspca.org/
