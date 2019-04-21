Shielda Ann Cartwright Baker COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mrs. Shielda Ann Cartwright Baker will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) in the First Calvary Baptist Church with burial in the Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing will be held Sunday from 3 until 9 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Mrs. Baker was born on September 24, 1947 in Manhattan, New York. She was the oldest child of the late Mary and James Cartwright. She departed this earthly life on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She is survived by her husband Rochester Baker, Sr.; four children: Anita Baker Huffman, Rochester Baker, Jr., Emmanuel Baker and Mary-Regina Baker Donaldson; one brother, James Cartwright, Jr; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019